“Good Time “, a run hopeless with Robert Pattinson

It looks like the New York of the 1970s, lowland and filmed by Lumet and Scorsese. Gold we are today, in Brooklyn and in Queens seen by the brothers Safdie, aesthetes mowed down in from the margins (” Mad Love in New York “).

At the centre of their sixth feature – their first to be selected at Cannes, Connie (Robert Pattinson, in his best role), a branque that, to avoid placement in an institution leads to Nick, his brother who has autism, in the robbery of a bank. Problem : everything that begins Connie’s doomed to fail. His bro ‘ to jail then to the hospital, our guardian angel to addictions exterminateurs spends a night of hell in trying to get out. His encounters as a teenager early, and her grandmother, a drug dealer too excited… – are the salt of this the run with no hope, driven by the wildlife and the energy of a city that has the feel of rediscover.

The partition electro artist experimental Oneohtrix Point Never and the raw image to neon hypnotics, Sean Price Williams are not there for nothing.

Thursday, 26 September at 20: 50 on Cine+ Club. American thriller from Ben and Joshua Safdie (2017) With Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Jennifer Jason Leigh. 1 hour 40 minutes. (Multicast and on demand)