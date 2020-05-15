Good Time : critique of a beautiful slap criminal

SAUTÉ THE BANK

Connie is a small strike that sails between handsets shabby, which guarantee its survival, the woman who has more or less, and a handicapped brother, with which he dreams of escape in Virginia. When the latter is stopped at the end of a deflection poorly organized, Connie decides to do everything to allow him to escape the prison.

If we find in this synopsis the love of Safdie for the protagonists oscillating between loose slender and soft, and pathology, Good Time if adventure much more clearly on the territory of the pure genre film. Robbery, escape, redemption, the remarkable identities carried by the scenario are easily identifiable and offering the directors a part of the more marked up than usual, where their voices can unfold with a natural ease striking.

Robert Pattinson

From the opening, the brothers show their mastery, and their desire to always have their effects to the imperatives of the story and their characters. We discover, therefore, Nick (Ben Safdie), colossus dopey and mutique, interviewed by a psychiatrist a bit condescending, the device is clear (field-contrast), suffice to alter slightly the value of the plans as to the sequence, until the naturalist of the sequence vanishes behind a rise in the pressure suffocating.

Intervenes alor Connie (Robert Pattinson), in favor of a zoom – so unexpected that dared – that just upset the balance of the frameworks, the structure of the scene and allows the filmmakers to propel ourselves to the result of Connie while the story and the passions revved up.

A shock for us and for Pattinson

THE GLAND ESCAPE

This principle, to know an apparent dénument subverted by effects of style, to which the dynamic of the story chairs, allows the staging to keep a large gap is unlikely, between a crudeness close of naturalism, and a dimension of a surreal, true deep-dive into a burrow of rabbits (not so) white

On the occasion of a robbery that are out of control, our anti-heroes find themselves suffused with a cumulus vermilion, bounce that sign the arrival in this New York crapoteux a vein of fiction. It will be necessary, therefore, for Robert Pattinson to save his brother and confront them gradually to his own nature thwarted.

Nick and his brother Connie

Connie is persuaded to want to help Nick, but desires nothing so much as to flee, and not tarry to sabotage each of his attempts at exfiltration. By greed, self-sabottage and blindness, he brings the narrative to gradually unscrew, we walked around in the Martin Scorsese of Mean Streets to Abel Ferrara, at the option of the wandering who, as always in Safdie, owes much to John Cassavetes.

Counter-aisles crapoteuses in commercial galleries anthracite, Good Time is shifted inexorably toward somewhere close to a nightmare kafkaesque, freudian by place, which never sacrifices the logic of gender on the likelihood psychological.

A flabbergasted often for Pattinson in Good Time

JUNKYARD DOGS

It is this swirl of influences that are exposed in dotted which can be exercised into the story compact, touching on the tragic, while his plot is contracting ironically around the accessory the most trivial : a bottle of LSD. As and to the extent that the object is empty and that its content hallucinogen is lost, what are the outcomes of Connie, which become clogged, leading us towards an impossible escape, a climax muffled and metallic precipitates each against the wall he was consciously ignored.

This green delicate, which hides behind a semblance of skinning remarkable elegance (one of the major contributors is the fantastic photography of Sean Price Williams), is a playground great for Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Jason Leigh, free to flourish totally. The ability of the brothers Safdie to spare their universe very marked cinematically, by offering their players a playground of malleable ends to make Good Time a work as rich as delicate.