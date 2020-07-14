“Goodbye, Christopher Robin” : The true story of Winnie the Pooh !

Traumatized by the horrors of the First World War, an English writer leaves London with his wife and son to settle in Sussex. It is in this place of peace, he found his son, the inspiration necessary for the creation of one of the greatest masterpieces of the anglo-saxon literature.

In this movie, very well directed, we learn that Winnie the Pooh comes out of the imagination of a child of the age of 8 years.

Christopher Robin (Billy) the Moon is an only child. After having been entrusted to a wet nurse, the young English fill an emotional emptiness through the creation of an imaginary world, where the animals are harmless and wonderful world.

The film begins in 1941, during the Second World War, when Alan Alexander Milne, the father of Billy receives a telegram.

Miraculously survived the terrible Battle of the Somme, twenty years before, in the uk has been given a new life to the campaign. The aftermath of the First World War are still present in his mind. The father of family has many flash-backs on the suffering and trauma suffered in the muddy trenches on the battlefield…

The film is interspersed throughout, and focuses on two generations of the same family. We discover that the father is still very young, leading a difficult life in the Front, and then is found in the family, during the period between the two Wars. He is married and writes it back.

To try to forget their problems, the writer has the intention of creating a treaty compelling against the war, but he can’t. Is his young son that he’s going to give, involuntarily, a hand.

Alexander, surprised by the vivid imagination of your child, you decide to transcribe these stories. He calls Ernest, an illustrator who works to put images to the characters. Winnie the Pooh (Winnie the Pooh, in English) was born as well ! The success is global. Everybody wants to find the little Billy, but this is for the revolt. He does not want to become a celebrity. Then begins for him a terrible descent into hell…

The director Simon Curtis began his career for the integration of the ” Royal Court Theatre “, where he directed several plays at being the assistant of Danny Boyle. It was in 1998 that began in television making of the tv movie “The Prince “Student” and then by the adaptation of David Copperfield, the Charles Dickens classic. The director continues his career in television with the series “Cranford” for the BBC, as well as a drama titled “A Short Stay in Switzerland”. Based on this success, Curtis set his first feature film for the cinema, the choice of adapting the writings of Colin Clark. The director was directed by the result of Helen Mirren and Ryan Reynolds in her second fiction film: “the woman at The table.”

In the cast we met up with Domhnall Gleeson The revenant, Invincible), Margot Robbie (The wolf of Wall Street, it was time) and Kelly macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, Trainspotting, Nanny Mc Phee) all excellent in their respective roles.

The film’s original soundtrack was composed by Carter Burwell. As for the filming of Winnie the Pooh, which started in September of 2016. The scenes of the movie were filmed in the county of Oxfordshire, Surrey and Sussex, in England. The home of author A. A. Milne, situated in the small village of Fairwarp has also served as a filming of the interior scenes.

Produced with a budget of three million dollars, this achievement has seen the light of day after 8 weeks of shooting.

This movie popular destination to a broad audience, this is the ideal DVD for a night out with the family by the fire.

Goodbye Christopher Robin

United states – 2017 – Biopic, Drama

Director: Simon Curtis

Actor: Domhnall Gleeson, Margot Robbie, Kelly Macdonald

Twentieth Century Fox