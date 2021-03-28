Goodbye Elsa Jean!, Mia Khalifa opens her robe and hoards

Elsa Jean has gained enormous popularity in the world of film for adults; however, not all her beauty, nor talent, have been able to leave in oblivion a well-remembered actress: Mia Khalifa. Sarah Joe Chamoun demonstrated with a single photograph on Instagram that she is able to hoard all eyes.

In the image she shared on her official Instagram account, Mia Khalifa showed she heaped from an elegant indoor pool and sitting with her legs crossed to show them off to the fullest. What left the star’s followers more than pleased was that the webcam model chose to open her robe to show more to her followers.

Internet users were more than pleased to see the original Beirut girl posing for them in a small black two-piece swimsuit, with quite natural makeup and her hair collected. Mia showed how comfortable she was in a robe and slippers.

The photograph was quite attractive in sharing the flirtatious sister of Maite Khalifa, who recently dabbed as an actress in films for adults, in her fully open robe showing plenty of skin and curves.

Alongside the image, Khalifa shared a funny and brief anecdote, noting that her partner was quite tired and soaked at the time of capturing the image.

“Take a picture of me” *@robertsandberg soaking wet and exhausted*: “is this good?” Me: “No, one more,” she wrote next to the photograph.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

This publication dates from November 2018 and Mia Khalifa obtained more than 800 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The truth is that the young Lebanese woman has become an influencer and has more than 23 million followers on Instagram.

Currently, there are many beautiful actresses in the world of cinema for adults; however, neither Elsa Jean nor Lana Rhoades has managed to get this type of audience to forget the image and games of the irreverent Mia Khalifa.