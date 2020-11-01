GOODBYE SEAN CONNERY, OSCAR WINNER AND FIRST JAMES BOND, HE LEAVES US AT 90

Some actors are defined by the characters they play. James Bond, however, was defined by the first and greatest actor who played him.

Sean Connery, the charismatic Scottish actor, died overnight in his sleep at his villa in the Bahamas, the family announced to the BBC on Saturday.

His son Jason explained that his father “hasn’t been well for a while “:

” We are all working to understand this huge event as it only happened recently, even though my father has not been well for a long time. A sad day for everyone who knew and loved my father and a sad loss for all people around the world. who appreciated the wonderful gift he had as an actor. “

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. pic.twitter.com/VaFPHCM5Ou — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

Agent 007 invented by Ian Fleming that Connery first played in 1962 in 007 – License to Kill was the role that launched his career. Character to whom he gave the face in seven films shot in 3 decades, up to the last Mai Dire Mai in 1983. Setting an unrivaled standard for all the James Bonds that followed him on the big screen.

Although the recognition of his talent came only in 1987, with the police sergeant Malone of The Untouchables, for which he won the Oscar as a supporting actor, and interpretation of immense value.

All millennials also remember him fondly as Indiana Jones’ tender, quick-tempered and insightful father in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade of 1989.