Google invests over $ 900 million in Italy: “we want to contribute to the recovery”

Google has announced a massive the investment by over $ 900 million in Italyto contribute to the recovery and the digital transformation of our country after the lockdown for the Coronavirus. The announcement was made by the chief executive officer of the Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, on his Twitter account.

In a long post published on the official blog, Google says “proud to be a partner of the economic recovery of Italy. To help transform the Italian companies, large and small, we will invest over $ 900 million in 5 years, which include the opening of the Google Cloud the Region in partnership with Tim“.

The goal of this investment, baptized “Italy Digital”, is to accelerate the economic recovery of the country through a series of training projects, but also partnerships with companies and tools that can support people in search of job opportunities.

“With this new effort, Google now wants to help other 700,000 people and small and medium-sized enterprises to digitalizzarsi, with the aim of bringing the total number to over 1 million by the end of 2021“Google that provide Unioncamere € 1 million that will be used to accelerate the digital transformation of SMES in difficulties through specific training by experts to businesses and workers, especially to areas affected by the Covid-19.

All details are available on the blog of Google.