Gorillaz finally released in comic book… Jennifer Lopez is disappointed at having to shift his marriage…

The group Gorillaz in concert in Manchester in 2017 — IFS / Avalon / VISUAL Press Agency



May 27, 2020

Gorillaz released its first comic strip

It took 22 years before the characters of Gorillaz, the fictitious group created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, will be immortalized in the comic strip, but thanks to Z2 Comics, is that it will finally take place ! “All the fans of comics, animation, and dream of seeing Gorillaz in their own comic, and team Z2 is part of it. Their artwork, their music and their mythology add up to one of the hottest releases of history, when the fans will see what we have planned. I know that not everyone will agree to say that it was worth waiting, ” says Josh Frankel, publisher at Z2 Publishing.

Twenty years in the making, we’re excited to team up with @Gorillaz for the first ever Gorillaz ALMANAC! Pre-order your copy now at https://t.co/2noKyYijnA 👀 pic.twitter.com/SHDHO4oS3L — Z2 Comics (@Z2comics) May 26, 2020

Gorillaz Almanac, which will be released in October 2020, will include comic-strips, but also puzzles, games, and ” full of surprise guests, collaborators, present or past “, as the announcement the group on its

site.

Jennifer Lopez is disappointed at having to move his wedding

Jennifer Lopez was “heartbroken” to have to shift his marriage with Alex Rodriguez, even if it remains comprehensive. “We did nothing more for the moment. He just need to wait and see how the things will evolve. This is disappointing in a certain way. After the Super Bowl and my new show World of DanceI had the intention to take time for myself, to organize the wedding, but everything is in abeyance for the time being. I have a broken heart, a little, because we had planned lots of great stuff. But at the same time I say to myself, “so what ? God has planned something more important, therefore, it is necessary to wait and see what happens”. Maybe it will be better. You need to believe in “, she revealed

Today.

Crisis of the coronavirus obliges, the couple, who had to say ” yes “, in Italy, will have to wait a bit before being able to celebrate their union. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are in a relationship for 2017 and became engaged two years later, in 2019.

Chrissy Teigen goes to remove her breast implants

Chrissy Teigen wants to return to her natural breasts ! The model, married to John Legend, wants to remove her breast implants.

“I posted a video where I test for the Covid on Twitter, because I’m soon to operate. A lot of people are curious, and I understand that, so I’ll say it here : I’m going to remove the breasts ! They have been super to me over the years, but I’m tired. I want to be able to close a dress that is my size, I want to lie on the belly are comfortable. But no problem, do not worry for me, everything is going well. I will always have my breasts, they will simply be made of fat pure ! “explained the star on Instagram.

Chrissy Teigen is surgery of the chest at the age of 20 years, feeling better to pose in a swimsuit.