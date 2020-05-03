Gossip Girl : Kristen Bell will return in the reboot ? She responds

The new one has the effect of a bomb ! It’s official, the reboot of the cult series Gossip Girl is coming soon on HBO Maxthe future platform of online streaming competitor Netflix, which is expected to land in the spring of 2020. In this new version of the show, we will return to the Upper East Side but we will follow a new group of pupils of the golden youth of Manhattan. Yesterday, the one who has lent his voice to Gossip Girl for 6 seasons, Kristen Bell, was present at the Comic Con in San Diego to promote the new episodes of Veronica Mars. However, the actress has not been able to escape questions about the reboot in the highly anticipated Gossip Girl. Kristen Bell could again be the voice of this new version of the series ? The star has responded to the micro E! News.

Spotted: Kristen Bell at #SDCC2019 (sort of) spilling the details on a possible return to #GossipGirl. pic.twitter.com/fdu3YKihpL — E! News (@enews) July 20, 2019

As Gossip GirlKristen Bell loves mysteries ! Thus, when asked if she plans to return in the reboot of the show, the actress responded first a “may-be”with a wry smile. “I’ll never tell !”, she then added repeating one of the phrases signatures Gossip Girl in the series. Kristen Bell revealed that could take over in the reboot. “James Earl Jones. It must be him, yes !”, she suggested. The actor is known for his voice of worship that he has lent to Darth Vader the saga Star Wars as well as Mufasa in The Lion King. While we wondered which actors casting original Gossip Girl might return in the reboot, it is unlikely that Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick appear in this new version. However, the series has always been rich in surprises. So, do not lose hope to see some players return to the Upper East Side !