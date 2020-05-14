“Governator” is celebrating its 70 years

He became a symbol of generation. By his determination and strength, Arnold Schwarzenegger literally grafted to american culture. And beyond the film icon intergénérationnellequ’it embodies, spectators from around the world have learned to discover a way of life. Self-made-man, the absolute, the actor – who celebrates this Sunday the 30th of July, its 70 years old – has never left room for coincidence in his career. Even when others do not believe in him. A route is an idyllic, started a long time ago in a land far far away in austria.

Thal, a small village near Graz, capital of Styria. Very far from the stars of Hollywood, Arnold Schwarzenegger was born July 30, 1947, when the world was just emerging from the trauma of the Second world War. All dreams are allowed. His father, Gustav Schwarzenegger, was a former officer of the austrian army. He joined the nazi party during the conflict. The education is strict in Austria after the war. Arnold gets hit by his parents. The missing money in the home. He already dreaming of elsewhere, of making a fortune. To become someone.

In the footsteps of a certain Johnny Weissmuller

The legend tells that he was a boy, slight of stature. Its complex the obsess. To such an extent that he began a true romance with the sport. An activity that will become an outlet for Arnold Schwarzenegger. Very quickly, the drive bears fruit, and he turned to bodybuilding. His idols? Johnny Weissmuller, Greg Park. Two athletes have discovered the cinema thanks to their sporting career. It is thanks to his new strength physiquequ’he arrived in the U.s. in September 1968. Hard, he established himself as one of the best of his generation. He won five titles of Mister Universe and seven titles of Mr. Olympia. The holy Grail for a bodybuilder. Not without the help of a few anabolic form of steroids, a practice legal at the time. But the conventional exercise him sufficient; Arnold Schwarzenegger creates his own workouts, and became a brand.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Hercules in New York”. Everett/©Rue des Archives/BCA

At the dawn of the 1970s, as he was nicknamed, “Schwarzi” is at the top of his form. At the age of 23, he won his first role. A film modest, Hercules in New-Yorkbut who can serve as a springboard to the neo-comedian. The first difficulties arrive. His austrian accent is far too pronounced; his voice is fully lined on the entirety of the film. It also inherits a pseudonym worthy of a bad pornographic film, “Arnold Strong”, because its name is deemed “too complicated” by the producers.

An atypical profile

Arnold Schwarzenegger is going to learn from this first dismal failure. It takes courses of theatre, works on his diction, and continues the weight training intensively. Three years later, the supporting roles in small films strung together. Exposure in the media is increasing, since in 1976 he won the Golden Globe for the best young hope for his role in the comedy-drama Stay Hungry Bob Rafelson, alongside Jeff Bridges and Sally Field, among others. He played Joe Santo, a bodybuilder austrian is preparing for the competition of Mr. Universe. Hard to find a role more tailor-made. But the hard work has paid off. However, this trophy remains to this day the only notable part of his career. The goal is already achieved, but this is not enough for Arnold Scwarzenegger. “Larger than life”, say the Americans, understand “bigger than life”.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Pumping Iron”. Everett/©Rue des Archives/BCA

The following year, Schwarzy is the poster Pumping Iron, a documentary about his own life as a bodybuilder. This feature-length film, presented in Cannes on the sidelines of the international film Festival, will have a special significance for the career of Arnold. The american public discovers this mass of muscles ambitious, accent incomprehensible and unpronounceable name. But also her charisma and radiant, which will follow her throughout her career. The boy’s slender Thal has grown.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Conan the Barbarian”. Dino De Laurentis/Rue des Archives/DILTZ

It imposes itself definitively in the media landscape in u.s. in 1982 with Conan the Barbarian . Adapted from the famous novel fantasy of Robert E. Howard, the film was a box-office success and quickly became a cult. You need to beat the iron while it is still warm, and Arnold Schwarzenegger was well aware of. Actor promising, it moves directly to stage icon, thanks James Cameron. In 1984, he embodies the terrible robot Terminator in the feature-length film of the same name, and made its mark in the 1980s.

Many cult movies

Nicknamed ‘The Austrian Oak” (“the oak autrichen”), he continues with big productions resounding,, such that Predator John McTiernan in 1987, Total Recall Paul Verhoeven in 1990. His career took off, his seals also. For the filming of Terminator 2: Judgment Daythe actor receives not less than fifteen million dollars. A sum that he will receive -at a minimum – to all the other films where he gives the reply after 1991.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Terminator 2”. Rue des Archives/©Rue des Archives/RDA

A specialist in action films, Arnold Schwarzenegger is all the same to diversify. And he’s going to do what its competitors –Sylvester Stallone in the lead – have never managed to do; the comedy. He accepts roles in films light, more or less inspired, but which is substantially in the halls american. Twins (1988), A cop kindergarten (1990), Last Action Hero (1993), Junior (1994) or The race to the toy (1996) allow the player to morph his filmography. And reap tens of millions of dollars.

Parenthesis policy

But the end of the 1990s and the early 2000s are very hard for Arnold Schwarzenegger. The actor can no longer count on the surprise effect and his charm to seduce the spectators. The magic fades, the dream crumbles. He followed that up several turnips, starting with the disastrous Batman & Robin 1997 directed by Joel Schumacher with George Clooney and Uma Thurman. The End of time (1999), At the dawn of the Sixth Day (2000) and Collateral damage (2002) are also failures. The image of Schwarzy is fading, but when he plunges in the skin of a Terminator for a third time, success is waiting for you. With always huge popular support, it then performs a conversion to the policy of the most amazing. He became governor of California -one of the most important in the country – for the Republicans in 2003.

If Arnold Schwarzenegger has chosen this conversion, it is primarily because he loves the United States. His dream, he is only there as it was feasible. All of this success story would never have been possible without the country of Uncle Sam, and he knows it. After being elected the 38th governor of the State of California on November 17, 2003, he was re-elected to this position November 7, 2006. Proof of the confidence of the electorate and of his immense influence. In the continuity of this sudden change of career, Arnold Schwarzenegger founded the non-governmental organization R20who is actively participating in the fight against climate change, and then creates USC Schwarzenegger: Institute for State and Global Policy, a policy institute on the modern society.

At the end of his second term, the circle is complete: Arnold Schwarzenegger announces his return in the world of cinema. The opportunity for the most nostalgic to admire again the idol of the 1980s, in a few blockbusters of any kind as Escape, The Last Bastion or Sabotage. But the important thing is not there. The symbol takes on another dimension when he gives the reply to the other players worship the action movie american: Sylvester Stallone and Chuck Norris in the head. Soon, it will be up to the poster of movies like that Killing Gunther or Terminator 6. For a few dollars more…