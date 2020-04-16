GQ offers its April issue

While the containment is extended until 11 may, Condé Nast France (Vogue, GQ, Vanity Fair, Glamour, AD) continues to make its publications accessible to all. As for the month of march, we have decided to provide free access to the digital version of the April issue of GQ France.

The new issue of GQ is the opportunity to discover on the cover of the DJ superstar Diplo. The one who made dancing the entire planet with his group Major Lazer, and producing Beyoncé and Justin Bieber, has allowed us to follow him several days as he is preparing an album of country and a tour in France. We assure you, it moved.

Also on the program : a great interview with Leïla Slimani, a report amazing in prison with the tattoo of the prisoners, and a report exclusive behind-the-scenes Masters golf Augusta, a place as sacred as a dummy where the small white ball is not there may not be the main issue. You’re not going to get bored !

Read GQ, and stay especially warm !

