Graduations virtual with Obama and Lady Gaga

By
James Reno
-
0
24


For all students and students who have not graduated official, YouTube is preparing a ceremony virtual with speeches of Obama and Lady Gaga.

Émilie Côté
Émilie Côté
The Press

According to the magazine Variety, the event, called “Dear Class of 2020” will bring together artists, business people and former politicians, including former secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

> Read article Variety

Dear Class of 2020 will last several hours and will take place on 6 June.

The pop group Korean BTS will be a musical performance. Are also expected Kelly Rowland, Alicia Keys, actress Kerry Washington, as well as the president of Google, Sundar Pichai.

The complete program will be announced on may 17, here : https://learnathome.withyoutube.com/intl/fr/



Related Post:  Back to pop for Lady Gaga

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here