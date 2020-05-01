Grammy awards 2020 : Demi Lovato and Tyler, the Creator will sing at the ceremony

(Relaxnews) – The superstars Demi Lovato and Tyler, the Creator join a lineup that includes already Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

Aerosmith will perform on the stage of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, January 26, at a party hosted by Alicia Keys. This passage on stage will retrace the career of the rockers of “Dream On”, and this 30 years after their first performance on the stage of the Grammy awards in 1991.

In addition to being part of the programming of this ceremony, Tyler, the Creator will be in competition in the category Best rap album for her fifth album, “IGOR”.

Dreamville, Meek Mill, 21 Savage and YBN Cordae were also cited in this category.

On the other hand, the rapper and producer has not been named in the prestigious category of Album of the year, despite the commercial success and critical of the disk, which succeeded the “Flower Boy” (2017).

Demi Lovato will also be on the stage of the Grammy awards, a first for the young woman, who announced the news on Instagram.

The last album of the artist, titled “Tell Me You Love Me”, was released in September 2017. Since then, the singer of 27 years has offered the single “Sober”, in which she referred to her stay in the rehabilitation centre following a drug overdose that nearly cost him his life in 2018. Following this episode, the artist had preferred to focus on his health.

In the month of November, the singer told Teen Vogue that she worked on new songs. She took care to mention that she did not want to rush to get back to work.