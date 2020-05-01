Grammy Awards 2020 : Lizzo and Billie Eilish put in before, the end of an era for Taylor Swift… and We made the point about the appointments

Of Ariana Grande, Lizzo, or Camila Cabello, the list of appointed to the Grammy Awards 2020 in which the ceremony will be held next February, has just been revealed. For the occasion, we decided to analyze this selection is made each year by the national Academy of arts and sciences and have selected four important points that reflect the relationship maintained between the ceremony and pop music. For 2020, some bold choice can dust off (a little) the ceremony american who decides to put in front of the different artists and which are required, since few in the music industry.

The end of the era of Taylor Swift

Ouch. It is finished in time when Taylor Swift collected the nominations for the Grammys. At these times country, Taylor Swift has obviously marked the decade of 2010 and has been the perfect illustration of the mainstream american culture before becoming a pop artist to the image of his last album “Lover”. This year, she is named only three times and only one time in one of the bigger categories : Song of The Year.

Lizzo, big winner of the appointments

Legend. What a year for the one who has shone with his third album “Cuz I Love You” brought by the securities “Boys“ and “Juice” ! Lizzo is today one of the artists most talented and relevant to our time. She gets 8 nominations and is a great favorite of this next edition and this rightly. From a societal point of view and regarding the academy of the Grammys, this also says something. Lizzo is a black woman, committed in particular on issues of physical diversity : “I’m doing it for that little girls don’t have to be afraid of being stigmatized for their physical” she said to Rolling Stone. As a reminder, two years ago, in the #MeToo, the Grammy awards had been criticized for lack of diversity which was, in particular, pushed the academy to take action on issues of inclusivity.

The recognition for Lana Del Rey

Finally ! This is probably the artist with more snob me of the ceremonies, american, Lana Del Rey, who released this year his excellent album “Norman Fuckin’ Rockwell!” (produced with Jack Antonoff), is finally named in the major categories. It is hoped that she will win finally a first prize ! It must be said that Lana Del Rey is beautiful and well one of the major figures of the pop and indie these past few years, who was able to create a whole musical universe, and take its fans with it. It would be cool to finally see the artist perform on the stage at the Grammys next February !

The advent of Billie Eilish

Feat. Billie Eilish shows that it is required as the new pop singer, becoming the youngest artist (17 years old) to be named in the 4 major categories at the Grammys : It is obviously named in the Best New Artist at the side of Lizzo or Rosalía, in Song and Record of the Year with his hit “Bad Guy”, and then in the category for album of the year with its first project “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”. One thing is for sure, this is a first for the artist. This fits in the continuity of a successful year for Billie. No doubt, Billie Eilish will be a major figure in the coming years. All the more that these appointments, if attempted, they are still prescribers, mean at least she gets a success both critical and public.