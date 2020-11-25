GRAMMY AWARDS 2021: DA HARRY STYLES A TAYLOR SWIFT, ECCO TUTTE LE NOMINATION!

As promised, at 6.00 pm (Italian time) on Tuesday 24 November, the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards were unveiled. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, BTS, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and Beyoncé are just some of the stars of the music that have obtained the coveted appointments.
The 63rd edition of the Oscars of music will be held on Sunday 31 January and will be presented for the first time by the South African actor Trevor Noah.
Below you can have a peek at the artists and songs in contention in the main categories, while to consult the complete list go to grammy.com.
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
CHIKA
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
KATRA
Megan Thee Stallion
Song Of The Year
Black Parade, Beyonce
The Box, Roddy Ricch
Cardigan, Taylor Swift
Circles, Post Malone
Don’t Start Now, Dua Lipa
Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish
I Can’t Breathe, HER
If The World Was Ending, Julia Michaels & JP Saxe
Record Of The Year
Colors, Black Pumas
Black Parade, Beyonce
ROCKSTAR, DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
Say So, Doja Cat
everything I wanted, Billie Eilish
Don’t Start Now, Dua Lipa
Circles, Post Malone
Savage, Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce
Album of the Year
Folklore, Taylor Swift13
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Women In Music Pt. III, Haim
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
Best Rap Song
Savage, Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce
Laugh Now Cry Later, Drake ft. Lil Durk
ROCKSTAR, Da Baby ft. Roddy Ricch
The Box, Roddy Ricch
The Bigger Picture, Lil Baby
Best Rap Performance
Savage, Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce
The Bigger Picture, Lil Baby
BOP, DaBaby
Deep Reverence, Big Sean ft. Nipsey Hussle
Dior, Pop Smoke
WHAT’S POPPIN, Jack Harlow
Best Pop Vocal Album
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Changes, Justin Bieber
Best Pop Duo / Group Performance:
Dynamite, BTS
Rain On Me, LadyGaga & Ariana Grande
UN DIA (ONE DAY), J Balvin + Bad Bunny + Dua Lipa + Tainy
Exile, TaylorSwift ft. Bon Iver
Intentions, Justin Bieber ft. Quavo
Best Pop Solo Performance
Don’t Start Now, Dua Lipa
Watermelon Sugar, Harry Styles
Say So, Doja Cat
Yummy, Justin Bieber
Cardigan, Taylor Swift
Best Music Video
Brown Skin Girl, Beyonce
Life Is Good, Future ft. Drake
Adore You, Harry Styles
Lockdown, Anderson Paak
Goliath, Woodkid
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Beautiful Ghosts, Taylor Swift
Carried Me With You, Brandi Carlile
Into The Unknown, Idina Menzel & Aurora
No Time To Die, Billie Eilish
Stand Up, Cynthia Erivo
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Para Dos, Kany Garcia
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova
Best Rock Song
Shameika, Fiona Apple
Lost In Yesterday, Tame Impala
Not, Big Thief Music
Stay High, Brittany Howard
Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers
Best Rock Performance
Shameika, Fiona Apple
Not, Big Thief
Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers
The Steps, Haim
Stay High, Brittany Howard
Daylight, Grace Potter
Best Alternative Music Album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Atonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt