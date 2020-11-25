GRAMMY AWARDS 2021: DA HARRY STYLES A TAYLOR SWIFT, ECCO TUTTE LE NOMINATION!

As promised, at 6.00 pm (Italian time) on Tuesday 24 November, the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards were unveiled. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, BTS, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and Beyoncé are just some of the stars of the music that have obtained the coveted appointments.

The 63rd edition of the Oscars of music will be held on Sunday 31 January and will be presented for the first time by the South African actor Trevor Noah.

Below you can have a peek at the artists and songs in contention in the main categories, while to consult the complete list go to grammy.com.

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

CHIKA

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

KATRA

Megan Thee Stallion

Song Of The Year

Black Parade, Beyonce

The Box, Roddy Ricch

Cardigan, Taylor Swift

Circles, Post Malone

Don’t Start Now, Dua Lipa

Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish

I Can’t Breathe, HER

If The World Was Ending, Julia Michaels & JP Saxe

Record Of The Year

Colors, Black Pumas

Black Parade, Beyonce

ROCKSTAR, DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

Say So, Doja Cat

everything I wanted, Billie Eilish

Don’t Start Now, Dua Lipa

Circles, Post Malone

Savage, Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce

Album of the Year

Folklore, Taylor Swift13

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Women In Music Pt. III, Haim

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

Best Rap Song

Savage, Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce

Laugh Now Cry Later, Drake ft. Lil Durk

ROCKSTAR, Da Baby ft. Roddy Ricch

The Box, Roddy Ricch

The Bigger Picture, Lil Baby

Best Rap Performance

Savage, Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce

The Bigger Picture, Lil Baby

BOP, DaBaby

Deep Reverence, Big Sean ft. Nipsey Hussle

Dior, Pop Smoke

WHAT’S POPPIN, Jack Harlow

Best Pop Vocal Album

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Changes, Justin Bieber

Best Pop Duo / Group Performance:

Dynamite, BTS

Rain On Me, LadyGaga & Ariana Grande

UN DIA (ONE DAY), J Balvin + Bad Bunny + Dua Lipa + Tainy

Exile, TaylorSwift ft. Bon Iver

Intentions, Justin Bieber ft. Quavo

Best Pop Solo Performance

Don’t Start Now, Dua Lipa

Watermelon Sugar, Harry Styles

Say So, Doja Cat

Yummy, Justin Bieber

Cardigan, Taylor Swift

Best Music Video

Brown Skin Girl, Beyonce

Life Is Good, Future ft. Drake

Adore You, Harry Styles

Lockdown, Anderson Paak

Goliath, Woodkid

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Beautiful Ghosts, Taylor Swift

Carried Me With You, Brandi Carlile

Into The Unknown, Idina Menzel & Aurora

No Time To Die, Billie Eilish

Stand Up, Cynthia Erivo

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez, Camilo

Mesa Para Dos, Kany Garcia

Pausa, Ricky Martin

3:33, Debi Nova

Best Rock Song

Shameika, Fiona Apple

Lost In Yesterday, Tame Impala

Not, Big Thief Music

Stay High, Brittany Howard

Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers

Best Rock Performance

Shameika, Fiona Apple

Not, Big Thief

Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers

The Steps, Haim

Stay High, Brittany Howard

Daylight, Grace Potter

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

Hyperspace, Beck

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime, Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Atonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt