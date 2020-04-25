Grammys 2020: all the looks from the red carpet

All the biggest stars of american music came together this Sunday, to celebrate the year of 2019… and looks bold were at the rendezvous.
The 62e edition of Grammy awards took place January 26 in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the music stars have paraded in dresses, outfits and complete original.
Here are all the looks of the stars to Grammy Awards 2020 :
Ariana Grande
Lil Sin X and Billy Ray Cyrus
Lizzo
Billie Eilish
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Bebe Rexha
Chris Brown and his daughter, Royalty, Brown
The Jonas Brothers
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Iggy Pop
Maggie Rogers
Little Big Town
Diplo and Orville Peck
Billy Porter
The family of Nipsey Hussle, who passed away on march 31, 2019
Brittany Howard
Adrienne Warren
Ben Platt
Joel and Luke Smallbone, accompanied by Moriah Peters and Courtney Smallbone
Jennifer Lahmers
Esperanza Spalding
Jazzmeia
Njomza
Yola
Ty Hunter
Andrew Watt
Rick Ross
Lewis Capaldi
Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne
Rosalia
Jo zzy
Ali Tamposi
Lonr
Sibley Scoles
Jennifer Lahmers
Dana Sano
Lute
Mereba
Cage The Elephant
Dreezy
Pia Mia
Anderson Paak
Ricky Rebel and the words “Impeach this” (that one could translate by “Put in charge of this”) on his behind.
Lucky Daye
Kimmie Miner
Bonnie Raitt
Jack Antonoff
Giuliana Rancic
Jojo
James Blake and Jameela Jamil
Claudia Sulewski, and the brother of Billie Eilish, Finneas O’connell
Jessie Reyez
The Youtubeuse Nikita Dragun…
… and model Shaun Ross who wore a look organized.
The Youtubeuse Lilly Singh
Megan Pormer
Steve Lacy
Nao
Joy Villa
The Rival group Sounds
Nina Parker