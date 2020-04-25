Grammys 2020: all the looks from the red carpet

By
Kim Lee
-
0
25


All the biggest stars of american music came together this Sunday, to celebrate the year of 2019… and looks bold were at the rendezvous.

• Read also: [IMAGES] Dress pro-Trump on the red carpet of the Grammys

The 62e edition of Grammy awards took place January 26 in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the music stars have paraded in dresses, outfits and complete original.

Here are all the looks of the stars to Grammy Awards 2020 :

Ariana Grande


Lil Sin X and Billy Ray Cyrus


Lizzo


Billie Eilish


Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton


Bebe Rexha


Chris Brown and his daughter, Royalty, Brown


The Jonas Brothers


Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra


Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner


Iggy Pop


Maggie Rogers


Little Big Town


Diplo and Orville Peck


Billy Porter


The family of Nipsey Hussle, who passed away on march 31, 2019


Brittany Howard


Adrienne Warren


Ben Platt


Joel and Luke Smallbone, accompanied by Moriah Peters and Courtney Smallbone


Jennifer Lahmers


Esperanza Spalding


Jazzmeia


Njomza


Yola


Ty Hunter


Andrew Watt


Rick Ross


Lewis Capaldi


Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne


Rosalia


Jo zzy


Ali Tamposi


Lonr


Sibley Scoles


Jennifer Lahmers


Dana Sano


Lute


Mereba


Cage The Elephant


Dreezy


Pia Mia


Anderson Paak


Ricky Rebel and the words “Impeach this” (that one could translate by “Put in charge of this”) on his behind.



Lucky Daye


Kimmie Miner


Bonnie Raitt


Jack Antonoff


Giuliana Rancic


Jojo


James Blake and Jameela Jamil


Claudia Sulewski, and the brother of Billie Eilish, Finneas O’connell


Jessie Reyez


The Youtubeuse Nikita Dragun…


… and model Shaun Ross who wore a look organized.

The Youtubeuse Lilly Singh


Megan Pormer


Steve Lacy


Nao


Joy Villa


The Rival group Sounds


Nina Parker


