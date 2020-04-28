Grammys vs. Critics: how the candidates for album of the year for the last 20 years have been successful with critics

Three years ago, ” 24K “Magic” Bruno Mars has won the album of the year, but the criticism of Metacritic has ranked last among the five albums nominated.

The criticism of music, and the voters of the Grammy awards have often been in disagreement over the years. For each time, they have accepted, as the Sgt of the Beatles. The Lonely Hearts Club Band de Pepper won the award for album of the year 1967, there were two or three times, like Christopher Cross who won the 1980 prices.

The creation of the site of aggregation of opinion Metacritic.com in 2001 has given us a convenient way to measure the critical opinion. Their scores on the music, movies, television and games offer something like a ‘second opinion’ by which we can review the work of great rewards.

Leaving aside the favorites of critics, who have not received nominations for album of the year, and simply look at the scores from Metacritic for albums that have been nominated in this category tent, critics have accepted the choice Grammy for album of the year four times. They were in harmony on Come Away With Me by Norah Jones (though critics are equally enthusiastic about one of the rivals of Jones) and have also agreed on Fearless Taylor Swift, The Suburbs of Arcade Fire and the Golden Hour of Kacey Musgraves.

But they are not always in sync. Three years ago, the 24K Magic of Bruno Mars won the Grammy for album of the year, when critics of Metacritic has ranked last among the five albums nominated this year.

Let’s go back to the past 20 years. I’m going to show you the winner of the Grammy for album of the year, directly followed by its partition Metacritic; then, the high score from Metacritic (albums nominated), and then, the low score of Metacritic (which, once again, of the albums nominated) and finally a few notes of interest over many years.

2000

Winner of a Grammy: Two Against Nature Steely Dan (77)

Best score Metacritic: Beck’s Midnite Vultures (83)

The low score Metacritic: you’re the one Paul Simon (76)

Note: Beck was the best scorer of Metacritic here. It was the choice somewhat controversial among voters of the Grammy Awards, 14 years later.

2001

Winner of a Grammy: O Brother, where art thou? original soundtrack (not score Metacritic)

Best score Metacritic: Stankonia by OutKast (95)

The low score Metacritic: All that you can’t leave behind U2 (79)

Notes: Metacritic no score for O Brother or India.Arie’s Acoustic Soul. The notes of 79 the site for the U2 album is her lowest score during this period of 20 years. This suggests that the critics of this year have liked all the candidates. OutKast was the best scorer of Metacritic here; the duo was the choice of the voters of the Grammy Awards two years later.

2002

Winner of a Grammy: Come Away With Me Jones (82)

Best score on Metacritic: a tie! Come Away With Me and The Rising by Bruce Springsteen (both of 82)

The low score Metacritic: Nelly’s Nellyville (70)

2003

Winner of a Grammy: Speakerboxxx to OutKast / The Love Below (91)

Best score of Metacritic: The elephant white stripes (92)

The low score Metacritic: Justified Justin Timberlake (68)

Notes: Metacritic no score for Evanescence’s Fallen. The rating of 91 on Metacritic of OutKast is the highest for an album of the year winner of this 20-year period.

2004

Winner of a Grammy winning Genius Loves Company by Ray Charles (not partition Metacritic)

Best score of Metacritic: The College Dropout Kanye West (87)

The low score Metacritic: another tie: the diary of Alicia Keys Alicia Keys and the confessions of Usher (both 71)

2005

Winner of a Grammy: How to dismantle an atomic bomb U2 (79)

Best score Metacritic: late Registration West (85)

The low score of Metacritic: The emancipation of Mimi Mariah Carey (64)

Note: West is the first artist to be the best marker of Metacritic on two occasions.

2006

Winner of a Grammy: the Dixie Chicks ‘Taking the Long Way (72)

Best score Metacritic: Gnarls Barkley’s St. Elsewhere (81)

The low score Metacritic: Continuum by John Mayer (67)

2007

Winner of a Grammy: Herbie Hancock”s River: The Joni Letters (not partition Metacritic)

Best score Metacritic: These days by Vince Gill (82)

The low score Metacritic: Foo Fighters ‘Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace (71)

2008

Winning a Grammy: Raising Sand Robert Plant / Alison Krauss (87)

Best score Metacritic: Radiohead’s In Rainbows (88)

The low score Metacritic: Viva la Vida by Coldplay or death and all his friends (72)

2009

Winner of a Grammy: Swift’s Fearless (73)

Best score Metacritic: Fearless

The low score of Metacritic: The Black Eyed Peas ‘The E. N. D. (60)

Note: The score of 73 from Metacritic for the album, Swift is the lowest percentage in the course of this 20-year period. This suggests that the criticism of this year were not particularly attracted by the candidates.

2010

Winner of a Grammy: The Suburbs Arcade Fire (87)

Best score of Metacritic: The Suburbs

The low score Metacritic: Teenage Dream by Katy Perry (52)

2011

Winner of a Grammy: Adele’s 21 (76)

Best score Metacritic: Foo Fighters ‘Wasting Light (78)

The low score Metacritic: Doo-Wops & Hooligans of March (61)

2012

Winner of a Grammy: Babel by Mumford & Sons (63)

Best score Metacritic: Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange (92)

The low score Metacritic: Fun Nights (60)

Note: The score of 63 Metacritic for Babel is the lowest for an album of the year winner of this 20-year period.

2013

Winner of a Grammy awards: Memories, random access Daft Punk (87)

Best score of Metacritic: the good child of Kendrick Lamar, city m. A. A. d (91)

The low score of Metacritic: The Blessed Unrest-Sara Bareilles (68)

Note: The Heist from Macklemore and Ryan Lewis did not score Metacritic.

2014

Winner of a Grammy: Beck’s Morning Phase (81)

Best score Metacritic: Beyoncé Beyoncé (85)

The low score Metacritic: In The Lonely Hour by Sam Smith (62)

2015

Winner of a Grammy: Swift’s 1989 (76)

Best score Metacritic: Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly (96)

The low score of Metacritic: The beauty behind the madness of The Weeknd (74)

Note: The score of 96 métacritiques Lamar is the highest for an album of the year nominated for this 20-year period.

2016

Winner of a Grammy: Adele’s 25 (75)

Best score Metacritic: Lemonade Beyoncé (92)

The low score of Metacritic: the purpose of Justin Bieber (63)

Note: Beyoncé is the only female artist to have been the best scorer of Metacritic on two occasions.

2017

Winner of a Grammy award: March ’24K Magic (70)

Best score Metacritic: Lamar’s DAMN. (95)

The low score Metacritic: 24K Magic

Notes: Lamar is the only artist to have been the best marker of Metacritic three times. Mars is the only artist to have been the best scorer of Metacritic on two occasions.

2018

Winner of a Grammy: the golden hour of the Musgraves (89)

Best score Metacritic: Golden Hour

The low score of Metacritic: the Beerbongs and Bentleys Post Malone (51)

Notes: Metacritic has no partition for the mixtape H. E. R. H. E. R. score of 51 Metacritic for Beerbongs & Bentleys is the lowest for a nominated for album of the year during this 20-year period. (This dissent is critical does not appear to have unduly hindered the momentum of career Posty.)

2019

Winner of a Grammy: When we fall asleep all of Billie Eilish, where are we going? (82)

The best score on Metacritic: Norman F — ing Rockwell of Lana Del Rey! (87)

The low score Metacritic: Lil Nas X s 7 (57)

Note: Metacritic has no partition for the mixtape H. E. R. I Used to Know Her.