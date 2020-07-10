Grand Corps Malade: his series of “Youssef”, will be launched in the year 2021 – Cuta-Grand Corps Malade

Grand Corps Malade is behind the camera. The artist likes to juggle between two worlds of music and film. Side 7th art, Fabien Marsaud, your real name, not his first creation. In 2017, he and Mehdi Idir realize the film “the Patient”, which tells the personal story of Grand Corps Malade.

Shortly after the release of the film, the success is waiting for you. Two years later, he is back with his another movie “School of Life”. There also, nice score for the film with 1.8 million tickets at the box office. This time, Grand Corps Malade attacks in a short format with the launch of its series, focused on stand-up.

Grand Corps Malade begins filming in 2021

For this production, Grand Corps Malade is, once more accompanied by his great friend Mehdi Idir. The tone of the series is already given: it had decided to make a comedy. The main actor has already been chosen, Youssef Hajdi. As well gives its name to this new format of “Youssef”.

But that will have to wait yet a little while, before discovering the series of Grand Corps Malade. The interpreter of “Ladies” has confirmed that filming would begin in the year 2021. With this program, this would mean that the series will be available by the end of next year.