Grandfather of javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, in intensive therapy

Don Tomás Balcázar, grandfather of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez and exintegrante of the technical body of the ‘campenísimo’ Chivas, is in intensive therapy.

According to the commentator, and collaborator of TUDN, Paco Villa, also a former player and white is delicate of health, but stable.

“Don Tomás Balcázarselected mexican 1954, a former player of Flockand part of the technical body of the campeonísimo Chivas, is serious but stable in intensive care in GDL. My best thoughts for him. Although the picture does not look well, come Don Tomás!”, put forward Paco Villa in their social networks.

It is worth remembering that Tomás Balcázar played a World with Mexico and you made it a goal to France in Switzerland 1954. Don Tomás is the father-in-law dand Javier Hernández Gutiérrez, who was part of the template Tri for Mexico 1986 and who is the father of Javier Hernández Balcázar.

In addition, at the end of 2019, Tomás Balcázar he was inaugurated at the Hall of Famedespite the passage of years, the lord was able to lift the trophy of recognition as if it were a title ‘Campeonísimo’.

