Granularity and location, the two keys to restart the retail

The impact of the Covid-19 has been sudden and has taken the brands, all vertical confused, unprepared. This has been a process of adjustment in three phases. The shock came first when we couldn’t even believe what was happening and that we were doing at the same time in the face of a deluge of collateral damage. Then, we entered the phase of reorientation, during which everyone had to be confined and learn to manage the staff and the professional under one roof. Now we enter the third phase, the navigation to a situation that is a priori more normal.

Opinions differ on the pace and timing of the reopening of the stores, but one thing is certain : if you are a retailer, an approach that is more granular, zone-by-zone, with a geographic targeting with technology geofencing must be at the heart of your plans. During the next six months, or perhaps even for a year or until a treatment and a vaccine to be deployed on a large scale, marketers will need to navigate in a context that is completely new.

A more restricted

Even in the era of marketing of the data and the ultra customization, many brands have always tended to think that their advertising campaigns at the national level. However, pandemic or not, it is more than recommended to adopt an approach that is more local. And by local, I don’t mean the traditional segmentation of the market areas Nielsen, but campaigns are enabled and monitored in real time using a geo-targeting dynamic. This approach should take into account the differences between regions. What stores, restaurants and car dealerships are open ? What are those who are not ? Do they have new hours and new days of opening ? Do they offer their full range of products and services ? What are the behaviours of customers in each region ?

By adopting a granular approach, the digital advertising might be transformed even beyond the pandemic. We now have the ability to target consumers based on their location, in an extremely precise without infringing the rules of the RGPD. Brands can be targeted to the catchment areas where there are customers with a strong affinity with their points of sale, based on the travel time needed to get there on foot or by car.

Geofencing intelligent

The geofencing should be used to map each locality in which your brand has invested in. I advise you to focus on a technology of geolocation and respects the privacy of your customers and able to adapt your campaigns automatically by means of advertising formats shipping address of your point of sale is closest via the DCO (Dynamic Creative Optimization). It is also interesting to make use of the solutions of dynamic assessment of your catchment area to target more precisely your prospects and manage your budgets more effectively in times of crisis. Thanks to a daily follow-up, you will have the opportunity to optimize your expenses by allocating instantly a part of your budget to the advertising messages have the greatest impact on consumers.

This practice is very sophisticated geofencing will allow you to maximize the ROI of your campaigns by creating a feedback loop continues. If you know that very few shops have reopened in a given area, then use a messaging based on the performance to push the sales will be more appropriate. A strategy of branding or message more focused “services” would be more suitable, particularly with a high level of granularity. And among the stores that have reopened, everyone will have different priorities. Some will focus on the traffic in-store while others will want to focus on the drive, the click & collect or delivery.

This period of progressive reopening will represent a real roller coaster ride, during which we seek to achieve the delicate balance between public health and economic health, as an industry and as a society. The coming year could witness a series of crises, and will require each of us to be patient, brave, and agile to react and adapt. And I am convinced that we will get there, skillfully and thoughtfully.

(The forums published are under the responsibility of their authors and not necessarily CB News).