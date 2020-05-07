Gravity is a masterpiece, universal [critique]

A review of Sunday night on TF1.

In 2013, Alfonso Cuaron impressed the moviegoers with Gravity. On the occasion of his replay on the first channel, Sunday at 21h, we are republishing our critical court of heart.

After surprising the world seven years ago with The son of man, Alfonso Cuaron was expected at the turn with Gravity. The least we can say is that the film is largely up to the expectations, and not only because the story is set in space, 600 km above the earth.

George lightning

The first images, which show a team of astronauts to work outside a shuttle in orbit, are exciting, because the 3D and effects narcotics make palpable the experience of weightlessness . George Clooneywho seems to have served as a model to Buzz flash, and fun to twirl in space with his suit, while his comrades are busy in the occupations in serious and complex. At the same time as the drunkenness of the space, you could also feel dizzy and terrifying, saying that if the boosters Clooney were to fail, it would precipitate in the void for eternity. This impression of danger is confirmed by the result, by the thread of a story that repeats in space, the life is hanging by a thread. Depending on the circumstances, one may have the temptation of letting it go, and or even the duty of the cut. Most of the time, we have the reflex to hold on.

Gravity is it really the blow to the tv ?



Infinitely large, infinitely small

In telling how a mission goes wrong, and what an individual is willing to do to get by, Gravity is a metaphor for the difficulties of existence. Everyone can identify with it to a point that returns to the cinema, there are more essential and important. At the same time, Gravity is a technical tour de force, not only because the visual effects are innovative, but because they are determined by a setting in scene of an intelligence rare. There are such a masterly manner to vary the scales. Without a change of point of view, we can pass in just a few seconds outside, infinite on the inside, confined and claustrophobic in a capsule. Sometimes even the two sensations at once, when the vastness is defined by an astronaut, the reflections being visible on the inside of the glass of his helmet !

Simplicity of the obvious

In substance, Gravity is a film of survival. The topic has been a thousand times declined, but here, in the context of an opera in space, it raises thousands of questions that each is free to develop. There is a question (in bulk) of loneliness, of isolation, of a man facing himself and to the universe, the infinitely large and the infinitely small, of the masculine and the feminine, of what connects us to the life, of language, of the universal and the particular. In the course of his odyssey, Sandra Bullock (which relates to itself alone all the second half of the film) must use different vehicles from different space stations. She does not know to read nor the Russian nor the chinese, but it uses its intelligence to overcome his inability to decipher the manual, and find what is common instead of differences. This is one of the metaphors of this film which touches on the universality with an incredible modernity and the simplicity of the obvious.

Gérard Delorme

