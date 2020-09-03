Gravity Rush 2– COMPUTER Game Download For Free





In July, we introduced a launch day for Gravity Rush 2 that we really felt most proper for the title. Since after that, though manufacturing is continuing efficiently, the landscape for that launch day has actually altered drastically.Gravity Rush 2 is the verdict of Kat’s trip, so we desire gamers to have adequate time to dive deep right into her tale. In enhancement, as a great deal of job entered into on the internet attributes that permit asynchronous gamer communication, we desire as lots of people as feasible playing the title at the exact same time. Thus, after mindful consideration, we have actually made a decision to transform the launch day. Gravity Rush 2 will certainly currently introduce on January 20, 2017. I wish to say sorry to all those gamers anxiously waiting for Gravity Rush 2. After 4 years of growth making a title we are extremely pleased with, we wish to launch it at the greatest time.In exchange for the longer delay, we have actually made a decision to launch the costs DLC prepared for the title cost free. This extra tale will certainly occur on the planet of Gravity Rush 2 and also we assume followers will certainly have a great deal of enjoyable playing via it.As we relocate right into the holiday and also the New Year, we have much more amazing points in shop, consisting of even more details concerning the title and also the unique computer animated function. Please watch out for even more on Gravity Rush 2, and also thanks once again for all your assistance.

Download Now