Gravity : Why Marion Cotillard has said she refused the role of Ryan Stone ?

Great success film directed by Alfonso Cuarón, Gravity figure among the film’s most rewarded, with not less than seven academy awards in 2014. However, the feature has been a real headache for the director who has had a lot of trouble finding the main actress of this film. Nearly ten actresses had been approached to interpret the character of Ryan Stone , eventually played by Sandra Bullock… including a French !

In the first place, the producers wanted this character to be played by Angelina Jolie. Role denied by the star of Salt on two separate occasions. Second choice (but big), the director was then considered actress Marion Cotillard to interpret the role of Ryan Stone. Already taken on the filming ofInception for the character of the Mall, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, she had to refuse. Other actresses were then approximated as Naomi Watts, Carey Mulligan, Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, Abbie Cornish, Rebecca Hall, Olivia Wilde, Blake Lively or Natalie Portman.

Finally, it is Sandra Bullock has been chosen. In this film, the actress gives the reply to the charming George Clooney . A role “challenging and truly exciting“for the actress who confided in the promotion of Gravity journal 20 Minutes : “The days were long. (…) I shot in a dark room all day long, hanging cables with pieces of costumes that are missing. As soon as I put on my helmet, I found myself in my silent world and I don dépendais than me.”

The film Gravity will be released on may 7, 2020 on TMC.