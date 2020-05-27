great concern for the future of the logistics depots of The Hall

The two logistic depots of The Halle, at Issoudun, and The Malting, are they threatened ? The anxiety is very strong after the revelation on Tuesday morning, groups, candidates to the takeover of The Hall. Seven potential buyers have submitted a file to resume the activity of certain stores, but none includes the recovery of the logistics depots in the Indre. “It is the cold shower. We didn’t expect it”says Philippe Screwed, delegate CFTC and spokesperson of the inter consists of the CGT, CFE-CGC, CFTC, CAT, and FO.

Currently, 287 people work at the depot logistics of Issoudun. On account 202 employees on the site of The Maltings. It’s been several years that the trade unions are sounding the alarm about the situation in The Hall.

Discussions for the takeover of the warehouses, and providing leadership

The candidates for recovery have until 8 June to improve their offers to purchase. In parallel to these offers, the management of Vivarte says in a press release that “discussions are ongoing with a logistician for the recovery of the warehouses”. “Its CEO, Patrick Puy, was also reported this morning that the tracks were strong and that the brand would find a buyer for the logistics activities”, is it added in an e-mail communication sent to France Bleu Berry. But the employees and the unions have a lot of trouble believing it. “It is the anger, the disgust, the piss-take”growls an employee present on the site of Issoudun for nearly 20 years.

The deep concern of the employees

Before the deposition the logistics of Issoudun, the employees are not many want to comment on the announcement. The shock is harsh. “We had the opportunity to meet with employees who are not well at all”explains Philippe Screwed. “We feared the worst, because you have couples who have made loans to buy a car or who might have built it, that is what they will become later ? Knowing that in the basin of Issoudun, there is more work”, he adds.