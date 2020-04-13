Great interview with Lucie Lucas, the beautiful, committed to nature

This article has been published in the magazine FemininBio #27 February 2020 – march 2020

It has been discovered very young in the tv series Clem in which she holds the primary role for nearly ten years : a student who conducts studies and pregnancy front, Lucy Lucas embodies with brio alongside Spanish actress Victoria Abril.

Discovering its course, it is the famous sentence of the Cid of Corneille, which comes to characterize the actress and model : “To souls well born, the value does not expect the number of years ”. Because it is a 9-year-old Lucy Lucas starts to initiate at the theatre, at 13, she met on the benches of the college, the man who would become her husband, and 21 that it starts at the cinema in 15 and a half years of François Desagnat. Finally, at just 24 years old, she knows for the first time the joys of motherhood with the birth of his first daughter.

Now a mother of three young children, Lucia Lucas enters a new stage of his life, more engaged, more aware, more resilient. Thus, in November 2019, it demonstrates for the first time of violence and sexual abuse she suffered in childhood, in order to give other women the courage to no longer be silent.

What do you think of the renewal, the theme of this issue of FemininBio ?

At the age of 33, an age that symbolizes maturity in my eyes, I feel really shift in my life as a woman, leaving behind me the girl I was. If motherhood and my career are always at the heart of my concerns, my goals have changed to move to a more global level. I put everything in place to allow my children to “push” the best possible, and it is as well that we have decided as a family we moved to the countryside in order to become self-sufficient in fruit and vegetables, and also energy.

We connect with nature, our cradle-to-all, with the awareness that we cannot disconnect from it. But the world never stops, of course, not to our garden gate and this is the reason why I am committed more publicly supporting causes that I care about, especially social. I want to my awareness, often a heavy one to carry, is useful. The revival is the fact that I can feel today strong enough to reach there.

Two years ago, you have been affected by the burn-out. What has happened in the past ?

This profession requires us to be in a job interview standing. Beyond the stress caused by the game network, one cannot choose when one will work. Also, when the work presents itself, we do not know the refuse. It accepts both films at the same time, not to mention the promotion, the festival that follows to defend the film because we had invested… It is a wild ride at work. In addition, when plays a role, we play with our soul, not with our grey matter.

To embody a character, one will seek in us of injury to reopen. It is both beautiful and therapeutic. A wonderful outlet… exhausting for the body. It is this mixture of race to employment and strategic policy and implementation in nude public of the soul that immersed me in the throes of burn-out. I couldn’t get my brain to learn a text, I was lost. I found myself not being able to move for days. I walked in with her hands in the earth, recovering the energy of the Earth.

Since 2010, you play as the on screen character of Clem, a young teenager who becomes a mother during her years of high school. What is the impact of this role has he had on your life ?

Clem has so impacted my life ! I even spoke to confinement for a time, but I also chose this, and I accept it today. I’m not this character, I don’t have the same life, and yet Clem has conditioned many lifestyle choices.

I got pregnant two weeks after the end of the filming of the first episode and I loved this role as maternity I wanted since always. A year earlier, I had seen Juno (2007 film with Ellen Page, who plays a teenage girl pregnant, ed) and felt the incredible urge to embody that role.

You speak of your commitment to social causes. Is it for this that you have chosen to speak out about sexual violence and harassment terrible that you are subjected to since childhood ?

Comment on something personal that takes a lot of time. It must digest, collect, reconcile with itself, a process that can sometimes last a lifetime. Reach to put this into words and to do so publicly is another step yet. At the time of the movement #metoo I felt the need to express myself but I wasn’t ready. Also I saw a lot of men anxious by this liberation of the word and, overall, a lack of empathy for the testimonies, both on the part of women than men.

I realized that it was speaking of my experience that I could best touch people, without pathos, just stating the facts. Today, two years after, I feel more mature, Adele (Haenel, editor’s note) has spoken, this is the time so that we can collectively take the issue to arm the body.

You have chosen to speak without anger, without a “ hunting for witches ” you say. You are talking about a society that needs to wake up. Where do you find your resilience ?

Just having taken the time to accept my injury. My scars are part of me and I’m built with them. By agreeing to take the time, I realized that anger is not constructive, and a message full of anger is not understood by most people.

I don’t like the war I just have no desire to judge others. I do what I can, and I’ve certainly been hurt as well. I just want to be better and that we can live in peace.

This year, you lend your image to the organic cosmetics brand of the group Léa Nature, SO’bio étic®. What is it that guides you in this partnership ?

It is so rewarding. I didn’t think there were companies of the size of Léa Nature, which can make as much effort to the Earth and the Human. As I was really skeptical, I asked them to seduce me. Now in search of absolute consistency, I will no longer agree to make the pub for brands that are destroying the planet.

I really searched in all the corners, and I realized the extent of their involvement, their constant search for respect the Earth and reduce their impact, their efforts to create ideal working conditions for their employees.es. Really, they are copies and not brag about it not. All business leaders should be guided by Léa Nature !

What is it that inspires you and gives you hope today ?

I hang on to what is beautiful. The nature inspires me a lot as each system it deploys is infinitely complex. I am awed by how life always finds its way. I am also inspired by the humans that surprise me still, because they are capable of the worst but mostly the best. Greta Thunberg, Pierre Rabhi, Charles Kloboukoff, Cyril Dion, and so much more. I have pleasure to listen to, read, and I am delighted that they are now part of my daily routine.

Beyond the shooting season 10 of the series, Clem Lucie Lucas is committed to the planet, through his choice of life at the heart of nature and also through the collective ” We are ready “, that she supports since season 1, and of which she was the spokesperson with the media. A citizens ‘ initiative to put in action, to follow on onestpret.com.