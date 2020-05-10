Great news for Sandra Bullock? | Noovo

According to some sources, Sandra Bullock and her husband Bryan Randall would be in the process of finalizing the papers of adoption for a little girl and it would be also very possible that the two lovebirds together by the sacred ties of marriage.

Sandra Bullock, a great american actress known for her many film roles, including in Speed (1994), 28 Days (2000), The Blind Side (2009) and Gravity (2013), seems to be living the perfect happiness with her lover Bryan Randall, that she attended since 2015. Everything goes so for the better between the actress and 53-year-old and the photographer, the 51-year-old that they would be on the point of adopting a little girl together.

Sandra has already adopted two children, Louis in 2010, and Laila in 2015, Brysan considers a bit as his own. It would seem that the relationship between the new boyfriend of Sandra and his children to be perfect; Bryan would go up to take care of them as if they were her own when the actress is shooting according to a source close to the actress.

“Bryan treats children of Sandra as his own. It is really a figure of father extraordinary. Sandra is happier than ever.”

It is therefore a logical continuation of things that lovers have wished to adopt a girl together! Last march, a source close to the actress revealed that the actress was already starting to think about:

“Sandra is not against the idea of having other children in the future. She is very busy with her career, but having children is the thing she is most proud of.”

As Sandra and Bryan seem to form the perfect couple, it is not surprising that we hear rumors of marriage! After nearly 3 years of relationship and adopting a child together, it seems that this is the perfect moment for the two lovers to formalize their union.

We wish them all the happiness in the world to the two lovers and we can’t wait to see pictures of this little girl and this future marriage!

