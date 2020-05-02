Green Day, Fall Out Boys, and Weezer in concert next summer in the Paris La Defense Arena

Day carry-in cascade, Thursday 23 April 2020. If none of the ads was not the shadow of a doubt, the official communication around many of the concerts was always waiting, since the announcement of Emmanuel Macron to prohibit public gatherings until mid-July. A measure which, inevitably, impacts the largest concert hall in Europe : Paris La Defense Arena Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine).

Tickets still valid

The enclosure had to accommodate Iron Maiden : postponed. The Hella Mega Tower : postponed. The evening, which was to take place on 13 June, provided for concerts Green Day, Fall Out Boys and Weezer. But the health situation has forced the organizers to postpone the event, which ensure that ” we are working to reschedule the concert at the beginning of the summer of 2021, the new date will be announced soon. “

Tickets will of course remain valid for the new date. For any reimbursement request, it is necessary to come closer to the point of sale where the ticket was purchased. Now only remains to wait for the spell to be given to any concerts scheduled Paul McCartney and Celine Dion.