Green Hornet and Kato return in a film that is Universal

Although the film Green Hornet 2011 Seth Rogen has been a commercial failure and criticism, Hollywood wants to make a return to the duo, old-school super heroes on the big screen.

Universal Pictures and Amasia Entertainment are teaming to develop a film project named The Green Hornet and Kato. Kato remained long a mere sidekick of the Green Hornet before its incarnations more recent does not give the fighter an expert in martial arts the place it is due, tied with Green Hornet.

“Green Hornet is one of the stories of super heroes, the most famous and the most popular ever created, and it has entertained generations of fans through various forms of narrative, “ explained Universal on Thursday, stating that the studio was “looking forward” of “start a new world film for Britt Reid, Kato and Black Beauty, and hope to be able to show it soon to the public global. “

“Universal will be the perfect place for a new Green Hornet and Kato. The team of Universal sharing our passion and enthusiasm for this license, and dedicated its resources to launch truly global, “ said co-founder of Amasia Michael Helfant. “And it’s very cool that Universal was the original distributor of the film series from the 1940s. Our goal is to make a movie that fans of the series will enjoy, and new fans will love to discover. With Universal, we feel the link between the past and the future, by creating a contemporary version of the license which is new and interesting while respecting its heritage and its history. I am looking forward ! “

Green Hornet, aka the publisher Britt Reid, is a classic heroes of pulp fiction, radio, film and tv. To the side of Kato, he patrols the streets in his armored car gadgets, the Black Beauty.

Bruce Lee has performed Kato in 1960 for the tv series the Green Hornet with Van Williams, and who has seen a cross-over with the Batman of Adam West (at the time Kato and Robin have made it a tie game because master of martial arts Lee refused to lose face in the sidekick of Batman.)

Michel Gondry has directed the film of 2011, with Rogen, Jay Chou in the skin of Kato, Cameron Diaz, and Christoph Waltz. This project, released by Sony, remained very long in the limbo of development, with several studios (including Universal), director (Kevin Smith) and actors (George Clooney, Jet Li, Jake Gyllenhaal) before Gondry does an action film/comedy to the screen.

