Green Lantern : A necessary consequence for the world of the super-heroes of the DCEU ?

Despite the film’s failure Green Lantern released in 2011, it’s been years that the public expects a new project around the super-hero costume green. Warner and DC would be on the move, but little new data. The film was announced for the summer of 2020, and according to the latest information, its release would be postponed to 2022. In the waiting to know if J. J. Abrams (Star Wars 9) will be well and truly at the controls of the reboot Green Lantern Corpsthe fans are refreshed with the ideas in checkmating a new film with Ryan Reynolds. Available on Netflix, Green Lantern is one of the Top France of the platform for several days. The opportunity may be to make his mea-culpa for the horrible criticism made against it ? It is true that in looking at it again, a few years after, we realize that the movie was not so horrible as that. On the contrary, this story of super-hero we have even given you want to see more ! But, the team of super-heroes in the DCEU does she need a Green Lantern in its ranks ?

We want to answer in the affirmative ! If Green Lantern Corps should tell a new story of the hero, the first project helped to introduce the main characters. And it is true that we would have loved to see how Hal Jordan would have seen the evil of Sinestro ! There is no doubt that the plot of the villain will be developed in a similar way in the reboot, but a direct sequel would have been really interesting. As said the moral of the film, “it is not necessary that the fear stops the will.” With a lot of motivation and work, the second part could change that. If this is not the program, the good news is that the universe Green Lantern could well make his comeback before 2022. Rumour has it that this hero wears a green suit makes a cameo in the Snyder Cut Justice Leaguethat will land officially on HBO Max in 2021. The question is : with or without Ryan Reynolds in the skin of super-heroes ?

The actor is not really proud of this experience, and did not hesitate to clasher the film several times. Nevertheless, we can still believe in a reconciliation with the character, if he trusted the scenario and the production teams, now that he has enough experience to judge. The DCEU also can decide to caster another actor in the rolegiven that Ryan Reynolds also lends his features to Deadpool, and that he may have signed exclusive rights with Marvel studios. That this is within the Snyder”s Cut of Justice Leaguein solo, or other projects in DC, we need Green Lantern among us !

The comics offer to this hero of many faces, and we clearly want all of them to discover the screen ! The story of Green Lantern we sailed in a universe of cosmic, and this can allow the DCEU a response to the MCU, which wishes to develop its multiverse, the new dimensions and life on other planets. The super-heroes of DC Comics have need of a fellow optimistic and full of good will to their sides. The word-order of Green Lantern ? Never give up ! This character is convinced that with the desire, we can accomplish everything, and the world today has more need than ever of a super-hero like him.