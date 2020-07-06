Green lantern could appear in Court Snyder

Kim Lee
The Snyder Court of “Justice League” must repair the errors of the film release and involve a multitude of differences. The director can be the same teaser for a possible appearance or mention of the Green Lantern in his movie to appear on HBO Max.

The Justice League : a film battered

After the events of Batman v Superman, Batman (Ben Affleck) is again ready to assume the duties of super-heroes. When he realizes that a terrible threat is hanging over Humanity, he knows that he can count on Superman (Henry Cavill), the last of the death. He then asks Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) to ally with him to form a team able to fight against this threat. This is in few words what The Justice League he said that in his version of the film. A montage signed by Joss Whedon after the withdrawal of Zack Snyder for a personal drama. Warner takes the opportunity to mess around with and cut into the film and we now hope that the Snyder Court vienna, finally, to put the dots on the i, in HBO Max in the year 2021.

Zack Snyder continues to teaser elements that have the intention of putting in his film and it may well be that one discovers Green Lantern soon. Stopped by a visitor who asks if the character has the opportunity to be present in order to respond to the slogan, “Unite the 7”, the director casts the doubt by responding with a émoji the blink of an eye. As pass without support :

