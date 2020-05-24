Green Lantern : why it has failed to be a good superhero movie – Film Dossier

Ryan Reynolds himself laughing again madly today. But if, finally, Green Lantern was not so bad ?

2008. Marvel landed with a bang with his blockbuster of the year : Iron Man. Adored by fans of the first hour, as the spectators who flock to the cinemas to go and see it, the studio sees in the super-hero the mother lode inexhaustible to wear on the big screen. The rest of the story you know because now the House of Ideas pays itself the luxury of producing the films that generated the most box-office, establishing even the biggest record with its peak Avengers : Endgame.

But if Marvel has cleverly maneuvered the strings of her empire, super-heroic, there is an other studio that has tried to take the train, without success, and unfortunately, this is Warner.

Rare Photo of president and CEO of the Warner rather content of their film before its fall

In the summer of 2011, while the Avengers had not yet gathered, that Christian Bale was still playing the Black Knight and that Ryan Reynolds was trying desperately to make a film Deadpool from the ashes of the character from the awful prequel Wolverine, Warner was anxious to expand his empire heroic, starting with Green Lantern.

A character, a priori, of the second rank, but that filled with a universe so rich and exciting to allow his studio to hope for a continuity film more wide with, no doubt, hope to make crosses with other heroes of the franchise in DC. On paper, everything was there for work. Unfortunately the plan did not go exactly go as planned.

With Green LanternWarner signs one of his worst failures at the cinema. Quickly, the film that was to be the spearhead of an expanded universe, becomes the laughing stock of the films of super-heroes on the Internet. However, let’s be a little honest, there has still been the worst in the register of adaptations : Catwoman, Elektra or Daredevil (see our dossier) to name only a few, and all in Green Lantern is not to throw it in the trash.

