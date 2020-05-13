Greta Thunberg and Arnold Schwarzenegger, u.s. climate

The former governor of California and interpreter of the Terminator has rolled out the red carpet for Greta Thunberg : teen Swedish, was the guest of Arnold Schwarzenegger to the conference that he organized in Austria, in the palace of the viennese Hofburg. On may 28, 2019, in front of 1,200 people, Greta Thunberg was asked to “change everything” to save the climate, stressing that the development of electric vehicles and solar panels should not “do you believe that we can solve the crisis without efforts”. “This is the crisis, the most important that humanity has ever faced”at the time , continued the young Swedish, who said to believe in the capacity of reaction of humanity. “Humans have a great capacity for adaptation”, she estimated. “Once we’re aware (of the danger), we act, we change”.

The climate disruptions “are progressing faster than our efforts to counteract them”

For his part, Schwarzenegger has called upon the leaders and major companies “stop lying to the people about pollution and climate change”, and known to invest heavily “in the green energy for the future”. Also invited to this Summit of the climate in Vienna, the secretary-general of the UN Antonio Guterres, for his part deplored the fact that many countries are signatories of the Paris agreement on climate “do not even keep their commitments.” However, the climatic disturbances “are progressing faster than our efforts to counteract them”noted Mr. Guterres, who is organizing a climate summit in September in New York. In its latest report on global investment in the field of energy, the IEA (international energy Agency) noted a stagnation of investment in renewable energy when those devoted to fossil fuels, resuming an upward trend. In short, the opposite of what it should be…