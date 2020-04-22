Greta Thunberg hopes for a convergence of struggles at the occasion of the 50th Earth Day

The militant Swedish Greta Thunberg joined the calls of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, aimed at a combined effort to combat the pandemic of sars coronavirus and the climate crisis.

The containment of the half of the population of the planet has led to dramatic improvements in the quality of the air and the water, but the need to put millions of people at work darkens the landscape environment.

With the closing of the economies of the world, the wildlife has returned to the streets of the cities, with wolves, deer, and kangaroos spotted on the lanes of traffic filled with typically traffic.

Fish have been seen in the canals of Venice who are no longer polluted by the regular steamers, while residents of some indian cities have reported seeing the Himalayas for the first time in decades.

Satellite imagery has shown significant improvements in air quality across Europe and Asia, including in China, where the epidemic of coronavirus that has emerged.

But the inhabitants of some of the cities most prone to smog from China have expressed concern that this thinning does not result in the economic recovery of the country.

The “emergency is still more profound” climate change

On his side, Greta Thunberg indicates that the action against the coronavirus does not mean that the climate crisis has disappeared.

” Today is Earth Day and reminds us that the climate and the environmental emergency is still ongoing and that we must fight against the pandemic… at the same time as we tackle climate and environmental emergency, because we need to deal with two crises at once “, she said.

To Antonio Guterres, the head of the UN, governments must use their responses to economic pandemic to address “the urgency even more profound” climate change.

While a global struggle emerging between the investors supporting the measures of “green stimulus” and industry lobbyists seeking to weaken the regulations, climate, Antonio Guterres, has warned the governments against the bailout of industries highly polluting.

” In this Day of the Earth, and all eyes turned to the pandemic COVID-19 “alerted António Guterres. ” But there is another emergency even more profound, and the environmental crisis that takes place on the planet. “

Economics before ecology

Peter Betts, a former chief negotiator for the climate for Britain and the european Union, said the push for the economic stimulus plans are ” low-carbon and climate-smart “.

” The risk is that some governments around the world, there is a huge need to boost the economy, to bring people back to work “, is concerned about Peter Betts.

It is a priority for the american president Donald Trump, who wants to return America, and in particular its oil and gas industry, to work.

” We will never let down the great industry of oil and gas u.s. “, has tweeted Trump, calling for” a plan that will make funds available so that these businesses and these jobs are very important to be guaranteed in the long term ! “

The pandemic of coronavirus are expected to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions of 6% this year, said the head of the world meteorological Organization (WMO), which would be the largest annual drop since the Second world War.

But that will not stop climate change, said the WMO.

” The COVID-19 can result in a temporary reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, but it does not replace a climate action sustainable “said the WMO in a press release on the occasion of the Earth Day.