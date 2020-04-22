Greta Thunberg launches a video of a family walking through a house in flames

Greta Thunberg has launched a video campaign with a home burning to the ground while she calls for more action on climate change.

The clip shocking shows a family waking up, eating her breakfast and talking when their home is engulfed by flames and clouds of smoke.

The video has been published by Fridays for the Future, an activist with climate Swedish, which is associated with the creative agency FF based in Los Angeles.

Global emissions have plunged in recent weeks as economies are placed on the ice and that cities are locked during the outbreak of coronavirus.

The video shows a family walking in a burning house in a location that was not disclosed

It was created by Fridays For the Future, a Swedish activist for climate, in partnership with the agency FF

The sequence begins with an alarm that goes off at 6 in the morning inside a burning house to a place that is not identified.

A mother gets up and wakes his son and his daughter, all over the flames. The family sits down then to have breakfast together and prepare a packed lunch as flames jump along the walls.

The parents stand outside to greet their children, before turning around and returning to a house in flames.

The video ends with the caption: “Our house is on fire. React.’

It was launched during the world Earth Day, today, with the stated objective of reminding people that, in spite of the locking, climate change remains a critical issue.

Everywhere in the world, the pollution levels have dropped significantly, from a clear blue sky in New Delhi, India, to clearer waters in the canals of Venice in Italy, but the activists in climate say that this is not enough.

Related Post: when the direct will they be disseminated ? In a part of the video, we see a son and a daughter to take their breakfast while the blinds are engulfed in flames be yellow in colour

In a second tongue of fire leaps across a table, while the members of the family use the juice

And the mother begins to prepare her children a packed lunch while the smoke fills the air

The video ends with the message: “Our house is on fire. React.’

The campaign was inspired by the declaration of Thunberg at the world economic Forum last year. “I want you to act as if our house was on fire. Because it is.’

The spokesperson of Fridays For Future US, Joe Hobbs, said in a statement: “ We believe that it is time that people realize that climate change will not occur, but that it is already happening.

“We hope that by watching this video, people will realize that they must act now instead of postponing it to later.

Friday, Friday for the future will use video to start a livestream on the topic of climate change in 24 hours, featuring various countries from around the world