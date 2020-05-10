Greta Thunberg says that Arnold Schwarzenegger has proposed to lend him an electric car

Greta Thunberg, she used the vehicle of the Terminator? On Friday, the environmental activist took part in a manifestation for the climate in Montreal that was attended by hundreds of thousands of people. And according to AFPthe young Swede joined the city in quebec from New York city in an electric car provided by Arnold Schwarzenegger.
A few days earlier, Greta Thunberg had actually revealed that the former governor of California had offered to lend him a car. It was in the show Swedish-Norwegian Skavlanaired Thursday:
“One of the deals of the funniest that I have received, it is Arnold Schwarzenegger who offered me to lend me his electric car if I felt like it”, she said in Swedish, as reported in CBS.
Greta Thunberg and Arnold Schwarzenegger are already encountered in the past. Last may, he both attended a climate conference in Austria. The actor had posted a photo of him and the woman, accompanied by the caption: “I have to admit that I was very impressed when I met her.”