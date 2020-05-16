Grubman Hackers Ransom is now $ 42 million, threatened to leak the Trump Info

Overnight, the pirates of Grubman have doubled their demand of ransomware 21 million to $ 42 million – and have reported information that is potentially damaging against Donald Trump.

The group of piracy which identifies it as REvil said that it will reveal the “dirty laundry” on Donald Trump if the application is not paid. The hackers of the law firm of Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks have released an update yesterday.

“The ransom is now 42 000 000 $. The next person that we will publish is Donald Trump. There is an election underway, and we have found a ton of dirty laundry “, one reads in the post pirates of Grubman. Hackers have had the audacity to speak directly to the president in their message.

“Sir. Trump, if you want to stay president, bite the guy with sharp – otherwise, you may forget this ambition to always. And for you voters, we can make you to know that after such a publication, you certainly don’t want to see him as president. The time limit was a week, ” the statement said of the pirates.

“Grubman, we will destroy your business to the ground if we don’t see the money”, write the hackers.

Although the request looks like something straight out of an episode of Black Mirror, it’s a little confusing. Of all the famous clients who have retained the services of Grubman, Donald Trump was not on the list. Although his name may have been intentionally omitted.

The owner of the company, Alan Grubman, said it would negotiate not with the pirates. Part of the problem is trust: sources close to prosecutor say that he is afraid that the pirates to release the documents anyway (which, incidentally, occurs in an episode of Black Mirror). Now that the FBI is involved, the case is regarded as an act of international terrorism. Threaten the president of the United States pupil certainly this assertion.

Grubman has represented stars such as Madonna, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, U2, Bruce Springsteen, Bette Midler and many others. The pirates have posted screen shots of a contract of the tour “Madame X” from Madonna to prove the authenticity of the hack. It is estimated that hackers have gained access to 756 Gb of data, including contracts, non-disclosure agreements, and private communications.