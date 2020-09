Some followers guess on the idea that Rockstar can go back to San Fierro as well as Las Venturas (one or both) to finish the staying areas not discovered in Grand Theft Auto V. Due to gaming console restrictions as well as source dedication, just Los Santos as well as Blaine have actually been covered, however followers have actually revealed a rate of interest in various other San Andreas cities, as shown by GTA 6 follower web site GTAist.com.

Download Now