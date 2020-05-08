Guests : Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Jerry Bruckheimer for the last “Bad Boys” – on a Daily basis with Yann Barthes





We love to receive it Daily, but this time Will Smith did not come alone : a few days of the release of the third installment of the saga ” Bad Boys “, the actor brought in his partner, a fetish, the iconic Martin Lawrence and one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, the producer Jerry Bruckheimer. 25 years after the release and the triumph of the first Bad Boys, the trio is back for new investigations, without having taken a single wrinkle. Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Jerry Bruckheimer are on the board Daily.