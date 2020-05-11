Guillaume Canet : the terrible paralysis to which he was subjected during several months

Sunday, may 10, 2020, during a live Instagram, Guillaume Canet told that he lived a true martyrdom there about ten years. The actor has even thought to put an end to his days.

During a large portion of the confinement period, Guillaume Canet wanted to honor our everyday heroes : the caregivers. Each day, he organized lives, since his account Instagram, with nurses, doctors, anesthesiologists… for the sole purpose to honour them and highlight their wonderful work. Sunday, may 10, 2020, he invited the doctor Emmanuel Raçy, a specialist of the faceas the report our colleagues from Here. Users were then able to discover that the actor knew well since there’s a ten years, it has appealed to him to get out of it. In fact, without knowing why, from one day to the next day he woke up with a severe paralysis of the face.

“I was at the bottom of the pit. I was paralyzed in the face since two months. I had the head fully lowered, I could not close and blinking of the eye…“, then remembered Guillaume Canet who has knocked on the door of the doctor one evening at around 22: 30. The companion of Marion Cotillard has first been treated with cortisone. A treatment that almost cost him his life. “I hadn’t slept for 72 hours, I had the impression of having the fire inside of me… I limit myself cum into the air. I couldn’t take it anymore“explained Guillaume Canet.

Guillaume Canet has had to change his eating habits

But the specialist has found the right words to reassure him. “It made me so much of the property at that time to have someone who understood what I was experiencing, because it’s complicated for an actor to have the mouth paralyzed“, he continued. In order that his paralysis disappears, he asked him to change his eating habits and especially running 40 minutes per day. “Not 39 or 41, but 40 minutes“said Guillaume Canet, explaining that the endorphins produced by the brain during exercise can recreate the membranes of the nervous system.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news