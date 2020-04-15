Guillermo Allison is critical of the International Day of the Goalie… even by the way you pose!

“They receive a lot of criticism, few dare to be”. That is the message that is read in a publication of Blue Cross in their social networks, where you can see all the guardavallas of the team to commemorate the International Day of the Goalkeeper.

The lines have a certain air of challenging for all the critics of one of the positions most thankless in football. However, the message has not permeated deep, and the fans were wroth with the protagonist as always: Guillermo Allison.

“Allison already up poses nastily in your photo, you see that you no longer want to be there”you can read in one of the many messages that point toward the second goalkeeper of the team. Another turn, calls for the progress of the goalkeeper with a “get rid of Allison” he does not forgive who has asked to leave The Machine at the beginning of the preseason.

Jose de Jesus Corona also not escaped the wrath of the fans and one even blames him directly for having lost two finals. Sebastian Jury seems to be the new “consented” to the fans as there are not negative comments towards your person, although it is understood in part because the young goalkeeper has not yet made his debut with the team in the Liga MX.

On the 14th of April from the year 2013 marks the International Day of the Goalkeeper in honor of the birth of Miguel Calero. Calero was a guardavallas colombian who had a comprehensive tour of the football in Latin america. In the year 2011, he suffered a thrombosis nerve in his left arm, forcing him to leave the pitch. Already in December 2012, died at cause of that illness from which she never recovered, and under the auspices of a sports brand, was established on the day of its birth to celebrate each one of the doormen.

