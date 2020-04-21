Guillermo de la Fuente, the mexican technical 23-year-old who is preparing in Europe, guided by Caixinha

Its 23 years, the monterrey William of the Source prepares to find a place on the bench of the best teams in Europe as ‘Memo’ is fulfilling the dream of many working as a soccer coach in the club Nervión in Seville, Spain continuing with their academic growth.

This adventure began thanks to the former coach of Blue Cross and Saints, Pedro Caixinha because the support of the Portuguese was critical to that Of the Source is currently part of the course where you get the license UEFA Bin addition to that already boasts an interesting career because they were trained in Portugal and China.

“To me, tapped me on the adolescence to the golden age of football regio, after the Olympic Games, and I said I want to be a coach because the feeling that I am living as an amateur I wanted to also transmit. I began to search for references, Jose Mourinho, Arsène Wenger they were not players and between them say that Pedro Caixinha it had not been a professional player so there I said what I’m going to contact, what is contacted and advised me to begin my adventure in Portugal”.

William of the Source with Pedro Caixinha. ESPN

“(Pedro Caixinha) I opened the doors at the club, Santos Laguna, where he was working, taught me about the workouts, how it worked, any questions that I had, Peter was completely open to me about everything so that I could get to Portugal. Was recommended to Me by universities, coaches, books, and wow, now I’m still keeping in contact with Peter, very kind of the truth,” he mentioned.

The current assistant coach and analyst team video youth Nervión in Seville, keeps a relationship intact with Pedro Caixinha and you want to pay your debt with the Portuguese coach, sharing the knowledge he has acquired in the world as it seeks the glory.

“We haven’t talked about that, (Integrated into the technical body) now we’re going to have a talk where I was invited to be a speaker next to Pedro Caixinhato know more my work, in the time I have been outside of Mexico I have not shared much of what I have done, hopefully get soon computer and see if I can open the doors and let us work together some day.”

“Josep Guardiola it impacted a lot in my teens for which I was a coach, my biggest dream or goal would be to train on a computer in the big leagues in Europe but with UEFA Champions League and to win it would be a dream, pretty good,” he said.

The brief adventure heading in the Salamanca, Spain of the former referee, mexican, Marco Antonio Rodríguezfor William of the Source it meant a grey episode in his career, however, recognizes the talent of ‘Chiquimarco’ by which it hopes to soon be able to return as a coach, because in Spain there are opportunities.

“I think that Marco Antonio Rodríguez you have sound values and that was not going to accept to be a front men and in my opinion a Framework has been severely criticized, from referee to trainer, I what I have seen is that it has prepared, and has always shown an interest and ability to manage a group, with all the stress you had in the arbitration and experience, I think that it has the capacity to be a coach,” he concluded.