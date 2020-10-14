Guillermo del Toro wants outstanding Mexicans to be awarded

The filmmaker has challenged the Mexican airline to recognize outstanding Mexicans with free travel.

Guillermo del Toro summons the airline to reward outstanding Mexicans who do not have economic resources to travel, with free tickets.

The multi-award-winning Mexican filmmaker made an invitation via social networks to Aeroméxico and Aeroméxico USA to award outstanding Mexicans in 2021, and who do not have the financial means to pay for a plane ticket.

Del Toro invited the company to commit to giving, initially for 3 years, 10 free annual trips to Mexicans who have managed to excel in art, science, or some action for the good of society.

Shortly after the message was published, the company did not take long to respond: “We are happy to enter you!”

Muchas Gracias. Apuntados! Escribanme un DM, la idea es apoyar 10 personas al año- por tres años- con los viajes necesarios para su desarrollo. Espero que alguien mas se sume. Crearemos una estructura y un jurado que otorgue estos apoyos con la mejor pluralidad y transparencia. https://t.co/sC4EqkW8uu — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) October 12, 2020

Guillermo del Toro will surely give more information about this in the coming days, a publication that has achieved hundreds of thousands of ‘likes’.