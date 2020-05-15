guillotine2020 : lift to the scaffold) digital

elzo durt

Very engaged on the front lines of the pandemic, the actor Thierry Lhermitte occurs on April 19 by duplex in the JT 13 hours of TF1. Voice full of a chevrotante solicitude, he who is the sponsor of the Foundation for medical research (FRM) is launching an appeal for donations. Objective ? Contribute to the financing of the work to find an urgent cure for the Covid-19.

Yet, retain some viewers, on this day, it is not the greatness of soul of the ex-Bronzed, but the background of the intervention. In the library which is assumed to be that of the actor, we can distinguish three large folders stamped BRED, Neuflize, Lazard. A mood and then mounts the depths of Twitter, that could be summarized thus : is it not a form of impropriety to invite the little people to shed their economies when they themselves are the customer easy to banking institutions if prestigious ? Assimilated without another form of lawsuit to a social-traitor, Thierry Lhermitte is then conducted on the scaffold digital as the aristocrats were once brought to the place de Grève ; and his name is seen associated with the hashtag the most cutting edge of the moment : #guillotine2020.

“Not only are we confined, but in addition it is necessary to bump the adventures of Sylvain Tesson who takes Ulysses” : a tweet by Marcel Aiphan

This symbolic execution is far from being an isolated case. Léa Salamé, Pascal Praud, Eric Zemmour, Robert Namias, Raphael Enthoven, among others, saw to cut down on them this word sharp as intimidating as the ball or the small coffin who arrived in the past by mail, threat, sometimes with an equally disturbing #onoublierapas. Even the writer and adventurer Sylvain Tesson, which odyssey néohomérique has recently been broadcast on Arte, has made the fees : “Not only are we confined, but in addition it is necessary to bump the adventures of Sylvain Tesson who takes Ulysses on a lavish sailing in this marine cemetery that became the Mediterranean. We really deserved it ? #guillotine2020 “, post on Twitter, on the 11th of April, a certain Marcel Aiphan.

Unconscious without-panties

Typically anonymous, these messages to the conclusions tough question : the most bloody of the repressed revolutionary hex would she resurfaced on the occasion of the containment ? “For those who see their name attached to #guillotine2020, it can actually be experienced very traumatic “, recognizes the sociologist Romain Badouard, author of the book The Disenchantment of the Internet. Misinformation, rumor and propaganda (FYP editions, 2017). “But it is not necessary to dramatize, it is a symbolic violence, sometimes tinged with irony, that does not necessarily a desire for physical harm to someone. The fact of having very aggressive, to be in the bidding for the attention, is one of the peculiarities of the debate on the Internet. “

