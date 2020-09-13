Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2– COMPUTER Game Download For Free





Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 is the seventeenth entrance in the Guilty Gear collection and also the upgrade title to REVELATOR. REV 2 was initially revealed throughout Arc System Works Game Award in January 14, 2017. REV 2 will certainly be launched for Japanese galleries on March 30, 2017. The video game will certainly launched for PS3, PS4, and also COMPUTER using Steam, with the launch day being May 25 in Japan, May 26 in North America and alsoEurope Players that purchased REVELATOR on PS3, PS4 or Steam will just need a paid-REV 2 DLC upgrade spot. The PS4 will certainly additionally get an unique physical disc variation.

