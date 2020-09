Guilty Gear Xrd[a] (Japanese: ギルティギア イグザード Hepburn: Giruti Gia Iguz Trouble?) is a combating computer game created byArc System Works The fifth major (16th general) installation in the Guilty Gear collection, Guilty Gear Xrd was created utilizing Unreal Engine 3, with cel-shaded graphics instead of the collection standard hand attracted sprites. Following the story of the last video game in the collection, Guilty Gear 2: Overture, it presented 4 brand-new personalities.

