Guingamp appears in Uncharted, a video game cult on the PlayStation, free of charge during the confinement

In the framework of the initiative Play At Home, Sony has decided to offer two video games to help players pass the time at home, during the confinement. These two games PlayStation are available to download free from 16 April to 6 may (then they will remain in your library, it is a true gift !).

Read also : Test game video. Doom Eternal : a monstrous demon awaits you

It is Journey (a sublime video game full of sweetness and poetry, that invites you to travel) and title worship Uncharted. One could even say, of the securities cults since Sony offers the collection Nathan Drake, which comprises the three first parts of Uncharted, released in 2007, 2009 and 2011, on PlayStation 3, then remastered for the PS4. The last opus, Has Thief”s End, released in 2017, is not part of the gift box containment.

Read also : Test video game : Animal Crossing New Horizons, your best friend during the containment

But it is more precisely the third game in which we are interested here, Uncharted 3 : Drake’s deception. Did you know that fairly quickly at the beginning of the story, it is a question of Guingamp in this adventure game. Of Guingamp and, more broadly, ofEn Avant Guingamp. Through the dialogue pretty twisted it is necessary to recognise.

“Before Garland “

While they try to clear a path under the earth, one of the companions of the adventure of Nathan Drake exclaims ” Forward Garland ! “. Fortunately, the main character, Nat, has the instinct to render to Caesar what belongs to Caesar :