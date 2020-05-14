Gunna announces the release date of ‘Wunna’





Gunna put a date on it.

After much anticipation, the rapper from Atlanta has announced a release date for his second album Wunna. The project has been postponed because of the pandemic of COVID-19, but will happen now, on may 22.

Alongside the announcement, Gunna has shared a teaser for a short film directed by Spike Jordan, which documents the making of the album, and was shot in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In the clip of 90 seconds, Gunna can be seen in the studio with producers such as Wheezy, Turbo and Keyz.

In march, Gunna has posted the first single “Skybox”. It also remains one of the most requested features from hip-hop, collaborating with the entire world, Camila Cabello to Nav. Last month, he released “Quarantine Clean” assisted by Young Thug to hold the fans until the album drops.

Wunna follows the first album Gunna Drip gold Drown 2, which was released in February 2019 and has made its debut at no. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Watch the trailer below.

Love



