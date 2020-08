Gunpoint is a stealth problem video game that allows you re-shape its degrees to fool individuals. You are an independent spy, penetrating high protection structures with subterfuge, unjustified face-punching, and also an uncommon kind of digital sabotage. You can cross-link points like light buttons and also doors to make sure that the guards unknowingly secure their very own protection systems, their associates, and also also themselves. It’s quite amusing.

