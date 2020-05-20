Gunther has changed !

The actor James Michael Tyler, who lent his features to the manager of Central Perk, does not resemble it any more than it was at the time !

Its name tells you probably nothing, but his face reminds you of necessarily good memories. During a decade, James Michael Tyler has been the performer of Gunther, a character who was, between 1994 and 2004, the bar where our “Friends” favorite loved to gather around a large bowl of coffee. Initially designed as a simple role of figuration, the discreet blond finally became a second speaking role, which will eventually confess awkwardly his attraction to Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), formerly a waitress under his responsibility.

The american actor, now 57-year-old, has participated in 160 episodes of the sitcom cult. As a result of which he played a psychologist in “Scrubs”, before finding – in its own role – Matt LeBlanc (Joey) in the series “Episodes”, diffuse