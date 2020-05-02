“Gusa” : the new parody of the song “Tusa” by Karol G, and Nicki Minaj (video) – Latina

On 8 November last, the colombian singer Karol G was a surprise shock to his fans by unveiling the song Tusa featuring with rapper Nicky Minaj. Today, several months after its release, the tube does not cease to make the tour of the world. While the clip accounts for even more than 538 million views on YouTube, there are many internet users who take up the piece to ambiancer video. If the title continues to race towards the success in both the charts, many viral videos to land on the networks : Tusa is become virtually the first great song of the era Tik Tok.

Gusa the parody successful Tusa

The last parody that proved a massive hit is the one the youtubeur Keunam and actress Belina Washington. In this humorous video, the authors have transformed the term Tusa in Gusa, which refers to the “desire to eat”. Bakery, pizza, anything goes !

In just one day, the clip has already recorded almost 150.000 views. A true success, which once again confirms the impact of Tusa, THE song viral of the year.