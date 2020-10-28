GWEN STEFANI IS GETTING MARRIED: SHE ANNOUNCED THE OFFICIAL ENGAGEMENT WITH BLAKE SHELTON

There is a scent of orange blossom for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!

The singer and the country music star have announced that they are officially engaged after five years of romance.

View this post on Instagram @blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 27, 2020 at 10:09am PDT

” @blakeshelton yes please, ” wrote the 51-year-old in an Instagram post showing her engagement ring while kissing her future husband.

The 44-year-old posted the same photo on social media, adding a romantic caption: ” Hey @gwenstefani, thank you for saving my 2020 … and the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a yes .”

There are many famous people who have left their congratulations in the comments, from John Legend to Jimmy Fallon, from Julia Michaels to Alicia Keys.

It will be the third marriage for Blake Shelton, after Kaynette Gern who he married in 2003, and Miranda Lambert in 2011.

For Gwen Stefani, it will be the second after the one with Gavin Rossdale in 2002, from which the children Kingston of 14, Zuma of 12, and Apollo of 6 were born.

It was rumored that the singer would have liked to wait for the wedding cancellation from the Sacra Rota before saying yes again, but she has recently changed her mind.